By Rae Ann Varona ( November 25, 2026, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge Wednesday blocked the enforcement of President Donald Trump's latest birthright citizenship executive order against a class of affected children, saying Trump's new attempt at limiting which U.S.-born children automatically become citizens "almost certainly" violates the U.S. Constitution....
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