By Benjamin Morse ( November 25, 2026, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday said a proposed class action claiming a Whole Foods job posting omitted its pay range belongs in Washington state court, ruling the applicant lacked federal standing because she never interviewed or negotiated pay....
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