DC Circ. Pauses DEA Medical Marijuana Guidance
By Sam Reisman ( November 25, 2026, 7:13 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday issued an administrative stay on new U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration rules that several medical cannabis businesses have alleged will be cataclysmic to their industry....
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