By Hailey Konnath ( November 25, 2026, 8:47 PM EST) -- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled litigation over the sale of their French winery, representatives for the pair said Wednesday, bringing an end to the bitter legal fight in which Jolie leveled allegations of abuse against Pitt....
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