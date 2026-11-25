By Lauren Berg ( November 25, 2026, 9:01 PM EST) -- Amazon is responsible for recalling more than 400,000 hazardous third-party products that it distributed through its "Fulfillment by Amazon" program, a Maryland federal judge ruled in what the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday said clarifies e-commerce business models' obligations under federal product safety law....
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