FCC Can't Continue ABC License Review, Judge Rules
By Rae Ann Varona ( November 25, 2026, 11:07 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday temporarily barred the Federal Communications Commission from continuing early license renewal proceedings against eight ABC television stations and also denied the FCC's bid to toss the network's lawsuit that claims the agency targeted the stations' licenses as punishment for unfavorable speech toward the Trump administration....
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