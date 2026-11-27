UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London
By Megan Norcott ( November 27, 2026, 11:50 AM EST) -- The past week in London has seen the former chief executive of collapsed mortgage provider Market Financial Solutions be sued by a corporate lending vehicle, wealth manager St James's Place confront a second legal claim from one of its former network firms and golf tournament organizer PGA Tour be targeted by a rival golf league....
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