Ex-Hibernia Exec Can't Escape Income Tax On £1.2M Payout
By Josh White ( November 27, 2026, 11:32 AM EST) -- A London appeals court said on Friday that a former executive with Hibernia Atlantic UK Ltd. must pay income tax on a £1.2 million ($1.6 million) payout from a company incentive plan as employment income....
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