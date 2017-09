BREAKING: All Charges Dismissed In Fatal 2015 Philly Amtrak Derailment

Law360, Philadelphia (September 12, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday tossed all criminal charges against the engineer at the throttle of the Amtrak train that crashed and killed eight people in 2015 in Philadelphia, declaring that evidence presented by state prosecutors was not enough to mandate a trial.



Brandon Bostian, who was operating the speeding Amtrak train 188 when it went off the tracks on a curve in northeast Philadelphia on May 12, 2015, had faced involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment counts brought by the state attorney general’s office after the...

To view the full article, register now.