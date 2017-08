GAO Denies Jacobs Tech Protest Of $208M Air Force Award

Law360, Washington (August 17, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has rejected a bid protest from Jacobs Technology Inc. over a $208 million research and operations services contract for a West Coast Air Force base, saying the service branch was not prohibited from changing the standards of the bid solicitation after Jacobs' previous successful challenge of the contract award.



Jacobs had argued that the Air Force Research Laboratory, Aerospace Systems Directorate improperly ignored strengths in the company's proposal and failed to identify weaknesses in that of the eventual contract winner, AS&D LLC...

To view the full article, register now.