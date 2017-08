Driver Of Rig Indicted On Smuggling Charges After 10 Die

Law360, Houston (August 17, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The driver of a tractor trailer in which 10 unauthorized immigrants died after being locked inside in extreme heat was indicted by a federal grand jury in Texas on charges he was involved in a for-profit human smuggling operation, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.



James Matthew Bradley Jr., 60, was indicted on five charges — four related to the transporting of the unauthorized immigrants for financial gain and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum of...

