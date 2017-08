OMB Lays Out R&D Priorities For 2019 Agency Spending

Law360, Washington (August 17, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The White House Office of Management and Budget issued a memo to executive agencies Thursday outlining the administration’s research and development priorities for fiscal year 2019, naming “military superiority,” security, “American prosperity,” “energy dominance” and health care as areas of “special focus” for agencies as they craft their budget submissions.



The memo signed by OMB Director Mick Mulvaney spells out a vision for government investment focused on early-stage research in technologies with the potential to support U.S. national security, economic growth and job creation, which are...

