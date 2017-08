New Court Date For Doctor Struck Off For Lack Of Insurance

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 3:01 PM BST) -- England's Court of Appeal is to hear an application from a gynecologist seeking to appeal against a decision to strike him off the medical register for practicing without indemnity insurance, according to documents seen on Thursday.



A single Lord Justice will hear an application on Aug. 24 for a continued stay of execution and permission to appeal on behalf of Roderick Irvine, who is battling an earlier ruling made against him by Judge Timothy Holroyde at London’s High Court on Aug. 14.



Lord Justice Jack Beatson set the...

To view the full article, register now.