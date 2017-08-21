Offshore Trust Co. Rebuffs 'Vexing' Move To Void Loans
In defense papers filed on July 17 with London’s High Court, APL Management Ltd. alleges that a claim filed by former tax adviser Paul Baxendale-Walker is an “illegitimate attempt” to relitigate the validity of the loans, one that was previously dismissed in court proceedings albeit on different arguments.
Baxendale-Walker is suing APL, which was set...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login