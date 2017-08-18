EIOPA Clarifies Key Info Catagories Under 2018 PRIIPs Rules

Law360, London (August 18, 2017, 8:27 PM BST) -- Europe’s top insurance watchdog on Friday outlined guidance governing the use of standardized fact sheets required under the European Union’s regulation on packaged retail and insurance-based investment products, or PRIIPs.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, or EIOPA, published guidance on the use of so-called key information documents, or KIDs, that will become mandatory when the PRIIPs regulation takes effect on Jan. 1, 2018.



The guidance promotes common supervisory approaches and practices in the implementation of the KID and consists of additional questions and answers...

To view the full article, register now.