Comanche Sue DOI Over Chickasaw Trust Acquisition

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Comanche Nation of Oklahoma sued the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday in a bid to void a recent trust acquisition for the benefit of the Chickasaw Nation, saying the government didn’t adhere to longstanding jurisdictional requirements for taking land into trust for tribes.



The land acquisition for the Chickasaw in Jefferson County, Oklahoma, is just the latest in a long string of acquisitions for gaming purposes in the state that DOI officials made without showing that the Chickasaw tribe had governmental jurisdiction of...

