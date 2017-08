Drugmaker Moves To Stop Natal Vitamin Reclassification

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A drugmaker hit a pharmaceutical information provider with a lawsuit in California federal court on Thursday, alleging that its upcoming decision to designate prenatal vitamins as nonprescription is a deceptive change that will devastate its business and deny poor pregnant women the nutrients that prevent birth defects.



Although its prenatal vitamins have been prescribed by physicians for decades, Exeltis USA Inc. told a California Federal Judge that First Databank Inc. intends to slap its vitamins with the “non-Rx” label, which indicates the product is nonprescription, despite...

To view the full article, register now.