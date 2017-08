Weingarten Applies Only To Mandatory Meetings: DC Circ.

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court’s Weingarten decision requires that employers let union representatives join workers only in mandatory meetings, a D.C. Circuit panel said Friday, partially reversing a National Labor Relations Board order that said a Kansas hospital must allow union reps to join two nurses at investigative hearings.



The full panel agreed that Menorah Medical Center did not have to let National Nurses United representatives attend the voluntary meetings before a peer-review committee. The judges split on other portions of the NLRB ruling, with the majority...

