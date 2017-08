Cuneo Gilbert Wants Ex-Colleague Sanctioned In Bias Suit

Law360, New York (August 18, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca LLP asked a New York federal judge to sanction a former colleague suing the law firm for national origin discrimination, saying Friday that she failed to appear for a status conference earlier this month.



At a hearing the firm’s attorney, R. Michael Smith of R. Michael Smith LLC, told U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams that the defendant had incurred expenses traveling to New York for the Aug. 7 conference and was seeking sanctions. Smith said it was not the first time plaintiff...

To view the full article, register now.