Ex-BioChemics CEO's SEC Deal Bars Him From Leading Cos.

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The former BioChemics Inc. CEO who was accused of lying to investors about the state of the company has agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $120,000 and remain off the leadership of public companies as part of a deal cleared on Friday in Massachusetts federal court.



U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf signed off on the settlement between the SEC and John Masiz, in which Masiz agreed to pay the civil penalty, not to serve as a public company’s officer or director and...

To view the full article, register now.