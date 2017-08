Supplement Co. Can't Escape Protein Mislabeling Suit

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois consumer’s proposed class action accusing an energy supplement company of making misleading statements regarding the protein content of its products has largely survived a dismissal bid, after a federal judge ruled Friday that the consumer's claims are not preempted by the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act.



U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso found that supplement maker Probalance could not entirely escape a suit from consumer John Ulrich, ruling that his state law claims are not preempted as they are based on protein content labeling requirements...

