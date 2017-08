Breitburn Energy Beats $5.5M Royalty Payment Claims

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Friday sustained Breitburn Energy Partners LP’s objections to claims from the daughter of a deceased Michigan landowner seeking $5.5 million in royalties from the oil and gas producer, saying she can’t relitigate her rights in the bankruptcy court.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart M. Bernstein ruled that Dorothy Mae Cooley’s claims concerning her right to get royalties originating with the estate of her dead father, Raymond Cooley, are disallowed. The judge said that the courts in Michigan have already adjudicated her...

