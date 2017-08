UK Court Clears Sale Of Citgo Parent's Oil In Transport Row

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A U.K. Commercial Court judge has ordered the sale of about 50,000 metric tons of crude oil owned by Citgo Petroleum Corp.’s Venezuelan state-run parent company after the oil giant allegedly failed to pay $7.7 million in shipping fees to a Russian tanker.



Proceeds from the sale will compensate Dainford Navigation Inc. for a hefty unpaid balance the shipper is owed by Citgo parent Petróleos de Venezuela SA, which allegedly failed to pay Dainford for multiple voyages after chartering its vessel, Judge Sir Stephen Males ruled...

To view the full article, register now.