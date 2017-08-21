UK Floats Plan For Brexit Cross-Border Legal Settlements

Law360, London (August 21, 2017, 10:04 PM BST) -- The U.K. government will announce proposals on Tuesday to ensure that British and European courts will continue to mutually recognize and enforce domestic civil judgments after Britain leaves the European Union.



The Department for Exiting the EU said late Monday that it will release a paper setting out its hopes for a future judicial partnership with the 27 member states that will remain in the bloc after Brexit. The government hopes to help manage cross-border disputes that extend to business, consumer protection and family law problems....

