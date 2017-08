Immigrant's Voluntary Leave Bars Petition To Stay: 8th Circ.

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday denied a petition by a Mexican immigrant who voluntarily left the United States under threat of deportation, saying the Board of Immigration Appeals didn’t err in denying his bid to grant cancellation of removal since he broke the required 10-year period of continuous residence.



The three-judge panel agreed with the BIA and the immigration judge who denied Gabino Rodriguez-Labato’s application for cancellation of removal that, since he voluntarily departed the U.S. on March 23, 2001, under threat of deportation, he was...

To view the full article, register now.