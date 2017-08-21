Del. Law Expands Data Breach Notification Rules

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Delaware Gov. John Carney has signed into law a measure that strengthens the state’s data breach notification requirements and requires companies to work more closely with the attorney general when breaches do occur.



The move makes Delaware the latest state to take the reins in strengthening its data privacy laws, a trend many attorneys have been predicting will grow as the federal government continues to drag its feet on new cybersecurity laws.



The new law expands the definition of “personal information” to include biometric data, medical information,...

To view the full article, register now.