Ex-Attys Ask 11 Circ. For Door Into $350M Visa Fraud Case

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The law firms of Leon Cosgrove LLC and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP have asked the Eleventh Circuit to reverse a district court order barring them from intervening in a $350 million EB-5 visa fraud suit involving a former client, arguing they have a stake because an asset freeze in the case is likely to interfere with their attorneys' fees.



The underlying U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit accuses Jay Peak resort owner Ariel Quiros and Jay Peak CEO William Stenger of misappropriating the bulk of...

To view the full article, register now.