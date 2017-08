Title VII Suits Too Quickly Tossed, Legal Scholars, Atty Say

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Federal judges’ increasing willingness to dismiss Title VII suits — particularly those alleging religious discrimination — via summary judgment places an “undue hurdle” before workers and could be unconstitutional, an attorney and two legal scholars told the Eleventh Circuit Monday in an appeal of one such order ending a race bias suit.



Emory Law School law and religion professor Mark Goldfeder, solo civil rights attorney David I. Schoen and Emory Center for the Study of Law and Religion doctoral student Anton Sorkin, who is also an...

To view the full article, register now.