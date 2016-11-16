Nestlé Purina Must Face Union's Attendance Policy Suit

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Monday rejected Nestlé Purina PetCare Co.’s bid to duck a union’s accusations that it has refused to reinstate employees terminated under an attendance policy that had been invalidated during arbitration.



In a brief order, Chief U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton denied Nestlé Purina’s motion to dismiss Bakery Confectionary Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 366-G’s lawsuit asserting a claim for a breach of contract and seeking to enforce an arbitration award.



Specifically, the judge concluded that the union’s complaint...

