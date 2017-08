Citizens United Slams NY Donor-List Demand At 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 21, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Citizens United on Monday asked the Second Circuit to revive the conservative group's First Amendment claims against New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, saying requiring the organization to disclose its donors to solicit in the state is an unconstitutional prior restraint on free speech.



Michael Boos, the general counsel for Citizens United and the Citizens United Foundation, told a three-judge panel at a hearing Monday the district court had “correctly” found that the regulations requiring charities to turn over their IRS Form 990 Schedule B imposed...

