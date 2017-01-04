Fla. Revenue Dept. Escapes Discrimination Suit At 11th Circ.

By Nathan Hale

Law360, Miami (August 22, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's ruling against a Florida Department of Revenue employee who claimed the agency denied him promotions because of his national origin, finding he provided insufficient evidence.

Plaintiff Jesus Mojica, who is Mexican-American, has worked for more than 30 years for the Department of Revenue with a break between November 2010 and July 2013, during which he brought and ultimately settled a wrongful termination case against the agency, according to his complaint in the instant case.

Case Information

Case Title

Jesus Mojica v. Florida Department of Revenue


Case Number

17-10034

Court

Appellate - 11th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3442 Jobs

Date Filed

January 4, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

