Fla. Revenue Dept. Escapes Discrimination Suit At 11th Circ.

Law360, Miami (August 22, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's ruling against a Florida Department of Revenue employee who claimed the agency denied him promotions because of his national origin, finding he provided insufficient evidence.



Plaintiff Jesus Mojica, who is Mexican-American, has worked for more than 30 years for the Department of Revenue with a break between November 2010 and July 2013, during which he brought and ultimately settled a wrongful termination case against the agency, according to his complaint in the instant case.



Following reinstatement at...

