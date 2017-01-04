Fla. Revenue Dept. Escapes Discrimination Suit At 11th Circ.
Plaintiff Jesus Mojica, who is Mexican-American, has worked for more than 30 years for the Department of Revenue with a break between November 2010 and July 2013, during which he brought and ultimately settled a wrongful termination case against the agency, according to his complaint in the instant case.
Following reinstatement at...
