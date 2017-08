Malpractice Suit Belonged In Bankruptcy Court: 3rd Circ.

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday affirmed the dismissal of a malpractice suit against a New Jersey attorney by his bankruptcy client, siding with a district court’s finding that the matter should have been litigated before the bankruptcy court.



The three-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to Frederick M. Weinberg and his wife Janice T. Nini, who filed a lawsuit in New Jersey federal court alleging attorney Scott E. Kaplan mishandled their Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. Weinberg and Nini sought to recover the $26,000 Kaplan was awarded...

To view the full article, register now.