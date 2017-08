Investor’s $460K FX Suit Built On Abusive Trade, Judge Says

Law360, London (August 22, 2017, 5:21 PM BST) -- A judge overseeing a legal claim at London's High Court based on allegations that Forex Capital Markets Ltd. owed an investor around $460,000 in lost profits over a series of cancelled trades dismissed the suit on Tuesday as a case of “classic abusive trading.”



Daniela Shurbanova, a retired schoolteacher from Bulgaria, sued online foreign exchange and commodities broker FXCM Ltd. for alleged breach of contract after it cancelled a series of 2013 trades to sell gold and buy U.S. dollars, it is alleged. The trades would...

