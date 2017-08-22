UK Trade Body To Probe Default Insurance Rules

Law360, London (August 22, 2017, 12:17 PM BST) -- A major U.K insurance trade group announced an investigation on Monday into how proposed regulations could prevent banks from offsetting their capital requirements by using insurance against a borrower's default.



Lloyd’s Market Association, which represents underwriters in the world’s biggest speciality insurance market, has established a new working group to examine the effect of banks using non-payment insurance — which protects lenders from the risk of default and can also help to lower their unpopular capital buffers.



The group said it will also produce research to...

To view the full article, register now.