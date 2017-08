UK Pensions Regulator To Prosecute BHS' Ex-Owner

Law360, London (August 22, 2017, 1:38 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s pensions regulator said on Tuesday that it will prosecute the man whose company bought British Home Stores for £1 ($1.28) in 2015 for allegedly failing to cooperate during an investigation into the sale of the ill-fated department store chain.



Dominic Chappell, a former racing driver, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 20 to face three charges of neglecting or refusing to provide information and documents without reasonable excuse, The Pensions Regulator said in a statement.



Chappell’s company, Retail Acquisitions Ltd.,...

