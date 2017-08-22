Pillsbury Hires Norton Rose Partner To Launch UK Disputes
Deborah Ruff joined Pillsbury this week, bringing her vast experience advising on high-value and complex international arbitration, the U.S. law firm said. In addition to her new role as London litigation leader, she has also been appointed global head of international arbitration.
Ruff represents clients from sectors including energy, financial services, infrastructure and construction in arbitrations...
