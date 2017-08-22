UK Hints At Reducing Civil Law Ties With EU

Law360, London (August 22, 2017, 4:27 PM BST) -- The U.K. government outlined guiding principles on Tuesday for "winding down" Britain’s relationship with the European Union’s civil courts if negotiators fail to reach agreement during Brexit talks.



Prime Minister Theresa May’s administration set out core principles for dismantling the current legal arrangement, though it still hopes British and European courts will continue to recognize and enforce one another’s domestic judgments after the U.K.’s departure from the EU in March 2019.



In a position paper on cross-border civil judicial cooperation, the government stressed both sides’ dependency...

To view the full article, register now.