Calif. Court OKs Bid For Chinese Co.'s US Assets

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday allowed two Los Angeles residents to go after a Chinese bioengineering firm’s shares in a Golden State-based company, citing the pair’s “futile” attempts to collect an arbitral award of more than 34.5 million renminbi ($5 million) after the court confirmed it.



Los Angeles residents Kangsong Ye and Jiamei Zheng are seeking to collect an award against Fujian South Coast Bioengineering Co. Ltd., which a three-arbitrator tribunal in Shanghai issued in April 2016 after Ye and Zheng accused Fujian of failing...

