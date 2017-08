Marketing Co. Says Houston Law Firm Represented 2 Sides

Law360, Houston (August 22, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Marketing company Signet Interactive LLC has accused Houston law firm Christian Smith & Jewell LLP of unethically representing both Signet's majority shareholder and the company in a breach of contract dispute and of settling the matter by wrongly taking $560,000 from the corporate account, according to a complaint filed Monday in state court.



Signet's lawsuit says that yoga studio Joy Yoga brought a breach of contract claim against Signet majority shareholder Christopher Mulgrew and Signet. Signet “was not involved in the transaction” between Mulgrew and Joy...

