Treasury, DOJ Rebuke North Korea-Affiliated Cos.

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday that it would sanction Chinese and Russian companies supporting North Korean trade in a move condemned by Chinese officials, while the Department of Justice simultaneously accused two companies of laundering U.S. dollars to aid North Korea.



Under U.S. executive orders and an Aug. 5 United Nations resolution to hinder North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned six individuals and 10 entities for alleged connections to North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, energy trade,...

