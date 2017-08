Athlete Overcharged $1.2M By Investment Adviser, SEC Says

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday launched a lawsuit against an investment adviser in California federal court, accusing him of deceiving a professional athlete client and his wife in connection with more than $1 million charged to the couple in management fees.



The SEC alleged that Jeremy Drake had asserted the unnamed athlete and his wife paid a fee of between 0.15 percent and 0.2 percent for the management of their assets, while the actual rate was 1 percent. As a result, the $1.5...

To view the full article, register now.