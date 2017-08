US Says CEO Can't Avoid Retrial He Fed Info To Ex-MLBer

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. prosecutors on Monday told a California federal judge that there is no reason to toss insider trading charges against a former Advanced Medical Optics Inc. CEO alleged to have fed nonpublic information to former MLB player Doug DeCinces, who was convicted of insider trading earlier this year.



The government said that James V. Mazzo has waived his claim of vindictive prosecution, and that there was no false or misleading testimony given to the grand jury. Mazzo had argued the misconduct is enough to toss charges prosecutors...

