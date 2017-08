Court Finds No Double Jeopardy In Trafficking Charges

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court ruled Monday that two defendants who took a plea deal in federal court after being charged with harboring unauthorized immigrants could not escape subsequent state human trafficking counts under a so-called double jeopardy defense.



A three-judge panel of the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Second Appellate District rejected the argument made by Astati Halim and her husband, Hendra Anwar, that a trial court erred in denying their motion to dismiss a grand jury indictment filed over charges they violated California’s anti-trafficking statute,...

To view the full article, register now.