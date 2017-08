Russian Oil Co. Seeks OK $112M Award Against Ukraine

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Russian energy company PAO Tatneft on Tuesday asked a D.C. federal court to confirm a $112 million award it won against Ukraine following the forced takeover of the country’s largest refinery, arguing that the Ukrainian government has failed to show narrow exceptions to enforcement under an international treaty.



Tatneft, which is largely owned by the Russian state of Tatarstan, is trying to collect the July 2014 award, plus interest, for the forced takeover of Ukraine's largest refinery in a corporate coup perpetrated by a Ukrainian company...

