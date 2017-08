TransUnion Can't DQ Side-Switching FCRA Atty, 7th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A split Seventh Circuit ruled Tuesday that an Indiana lawyer who for years defended credit bureau TransUnion LLC against credit-reporting suits can now represent a consumer fighting the bureau, finding that there's no friction with a key Indiana rule of professional conduct.



Plaintiff Richard Watkins, who brought the Fair Credit Reporting Act suit, says TransUnion classified his credit file as a “mixed file” and merged the information of another person who had 20 accounts in collections. After Watkins persuaded the bureau to remove that information sometime...

