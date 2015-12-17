Insurance Co. Cleared From Coverage Dispute At 9th Circ.

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court’s ruling that an Alaskan construction company can’t stretch the definition of “policy period” to cover a late claim filing.

In an unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said Alaska Interstate Construction LLC’s claim that the definition of “policy period” in its Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co. policy is ambiguous enough to allow a claim received before and filed after a renewal was “not reasonable.”  

“The parties agree that the claim was made against AIC during the initial...
Case Information

Case Title

Alaska Interstate Construction v. Crum & Forster Specialty Ins.


Case Number

15-35973

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

December 17, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

