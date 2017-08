DLA Piper Hires Partners For London Leverage Finance Team

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 1:28 PM BST) -- DLA Piper announced on Wednesday that it has boosted its finance and projects practice, hiring a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner for its London and Hong Kong offices and a debt finance partner from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to lead the firm's leverage finance team in London.



Phil Crump joins DLA Piper as a partner from Gibson Dunn, where he has practiced since 2015, representing clients in alternative and private capital finance, as well as restructuring and acquisition transactions. Before that he had been...

