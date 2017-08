BOE Expands Policy On Valuation Of Bank Rescue Costs

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 6:31 PM BST) -- U.K. banks and other financial institutions subject to recovery and resolution rules will need to regularly review and be open about the firms' valuation capabilities, including any limitations they may have, under new proposals from the Bank of England.



The BOE has set out its intended expectations for the data, information, processes and governance arrangements that firms must have in place so that the valuations of their assets and liabilities are up-to-date and do not hamper the effectiveness of plans to resolve the firms in the...

To view the full article, register now.