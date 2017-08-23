UK To Keep 'Half An Eye' On EU Law, Justice Minister Says

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 12:53 PM BST) -- The U.K. will keep “half an eye” on European Union law, Britain’s Justice Minister said on Wednesday, amid uncertainty over Britain’s future relationship with the European Court of Justice.



Dominic Raab told the British Broadcasting Corp.’s Today program that the U.K. would continue to watch EU law after Brexit, which is expected to take place in March 2019, to allow the country to avoid “creases and disputes getting out of control.”



Raab also echoed comments from former attorney general Dominic Grieve that the ECJ — the...

