UK To Keep 'Half An Eye' On EU Law, Justice Minister Says
Dominic Raab told the British Broadcasting Corp.’s Today program that the U.K. would continue to watch EU law after Brexit, which is expected to take place in March 2019, to allow the country to avoid “creases and disputes getting out of control.”
Raab also echoed comments from former attorney general Dominic Grieve that the ECJ — the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login