UK Lender Provident Hit By FCA Probe Into Credit Card Unit

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 12:29 PM BST) -- Provident Financial PLC said one of its subsidiaries is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority as the U.K. subprime lender issued its second profit warning in two months and parted company with its chief executive.



Provident said in an announcement to the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday that the FCA, Britain’s financial services watchdog, is investigating its Vanquis Bank credit card unit, which contributes around £70 million ($89.7 million) a year in revenue to the doorstep, or home collection, lender.



The watchdog is investigating Vanquis Bank’s repayment...

To view the full article, register now.